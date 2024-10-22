|
22.10.2024 09:00:00
Annual report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
Mothercare plc ("the Company")
NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT
Mothercare plc, the highly trusted British heritage brand, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories throughout their early life as parents, confirms that, on 22 October 2024, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 March 2024 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 19 November 2024 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.
Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 15 November 2024.
Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.
