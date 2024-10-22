Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 09:00:00

Annual report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc, the highly trusted British heritage brand, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories throughout their early life as parents, confirms that, on 22 October 2024, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 March 2024 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 19 November 2024 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 15 November 2024.

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Numis                               Tel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)         
Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets                Tel: 020 7220 0500
(Joint Corporate Broker)        
Carl Holmes

Media enquiries to:
MHP                                       Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
Rachel Farrington                        Tel: 07801 894577
Tim Rowntree                                


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mothercare PLCShs 0,04 -14,44% Mothercare PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen