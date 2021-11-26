|
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021
26 November 2021
A copy of DMGT's 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded and will be available for inspection in due course at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them.
Disclosure of Home Member State
For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom.
For further information
About DMGT
DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1bn.
|
