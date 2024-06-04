NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS

4th June 2024

Annual Report and Financial Statements 30 May 2024 - JV partner clarification

The Annual Report and Financial Statements dated 30th May 2024 referred to the JV partner as LS Cables and Systems, whereas the contractual party is LS Eco Energy Limited, a subsidiary of LS Group.

