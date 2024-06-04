|
04.06.2024 17:00:00
Annual Report and Financial Statements 30 May 2024 - JV partner clarification
GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP LIMITED
("GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP”, "GIG” or the "Company”)
in respect of
GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP Ordinary Shares
ISIN Code GG00BMB5XZ39
Listed on Euronext Amsterdam: XAMS: CABLE
and
ASC Energy plc 2056 Index-Linked GreenBonds (ISIN: NL0015001FM1)
Advanced Cables plc 2028 Index-Linked GreenBonds (ISIN: NL0015001FN9)
listed on the International Stock Exchange.
4th June 2024
The Annual Report and Financial Statements dated 30th May 2024 referred to the JV partner as LS Cables and Systems, whereas the contractual party is LS Eco Energy Limited, a subsidiary of LS Group.
PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION
For more information, please contact:
Company enquiries to:
Chrissie.boyle@globalinterconnectiongroup.com or gig@admina.gg
Registered office
First Floor, 10 Lefebvre Street St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2PE
Media inquiries to:
James Culverhouse EQ James.culverhouse@eqcorp.co
+44 20 7223 1100 / +44 7912 508 322
