|
28.06.2024 16:00:00
Annual Report and Notice of AGM
28 JUNE 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The annual report and financial statements of Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) for the year ended 31 March 2024 ("the Annual Report”) and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, to be held on Wednesday 31 July 2024 ("the Circular”) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the Company’s website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
