28.06.2024 16:00:00

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

28 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual report and financial statements of Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) for the year ended 31 March 2024 ("the Annual Report”) and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, to be held on to be held on Thursday 1 August 2024 ("the Circular”) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the Company’s website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


