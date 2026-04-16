Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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16.04.2026 08:00:11

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Annual Report and Notice of AGM

16-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 April 2026

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(“the Company or “I-RES”)

Release of Annual Report, Sustainability Report & Notice of AGM

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the “Company”) has today released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the Report and Accounts"), as well as our 2025 Sustainability Report, and a notice convening the 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "2026 AGM").

The Company’s 2026 AGM will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 28 May 2026 at The Spencer Hotel, Excise Walk, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin 1, D01 X4C9.

The Report and Accounts (including ESEF format), the 2025 Sustainability Report together with the notice of AGM are available to view on the Company's website https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings

The online Annual Report 2025 can be viewed at https://annualreport.iresreit.ie/

The Report and Accounts have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link).

 

END

 

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                  Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974

email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                        Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                              Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749

email: iresreit@drury.ie

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“IRES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 424068
EQS News ID: 2309330

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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