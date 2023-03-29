|
29.03.2023 18:30:00
Annual Report and Notice of Meeting
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2022 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 November 2022, Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26 April 2023.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|0,52
|-5,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.