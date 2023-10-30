Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 16:00:00

Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 and Notice of Meeting

OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 June 2023, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at https://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11 December 2023.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66

 


