26.03.2024 16:40:00

Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2023 and Notice of Meeting

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2023 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 November 2023, Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 16 May 2024.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC 0,45 -6,21% Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX freundlich -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen