10.05.2024 19:30:00

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023, Octopus Titan plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11 June 2024.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


