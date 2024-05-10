|
10.05.2024 19:30:00
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Meeting
Octopus Titan VCT plc
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023, Octopus Titan plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at http://www.octopusinvestments.com
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11 June 2024.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC
|0,62
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.