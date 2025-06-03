Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNF8 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479
|
03.06.2025 18:30:00
Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2025 and Notice of Meeting
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2025 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 January 2025, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at octopusinvestments.com/apollovct/
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company to be held on 10 July 2025.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
|0,45
|-3,96%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX beendet Handel fester - über 24.000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen notieren mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Dienstag mehrheitlich Gewinne.