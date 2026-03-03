Arbonia Aktie
WKN DE: A1CUXD / ISIN: CH0110240600
|
03.03.2026 07:00:44
Annual results 2025 - Arbonia increases revenue and EBITDA and proposes Christoph Ganz as new Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Arbon, 3 March 2026 – Arbonia achieved a revenue growth of 12.3% in the 2025 financial year, despite a challenging market environment, resulting in reported EBITDA of CHF 56.3 million an increase of 41% compared to the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue growth amounted to 3.7%. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached CHF 57.3 million (EBITDA margin of 9.2%), representing an operational increase of 15% compared to the previous year.
The Board of Directors proposes to the coming Annual General Meeting to elect Christoph Ganz as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
In the financial year 2025, Arbonia generated a revenue growth of 12.3% to CHF 624.5 million after CHF 556.3 million in the previous year. This includes the acquisitions of the Portuguese company Cicomol and Rüthener Zargenbau in Germany, as of the respective closing date. However, with a share of <1% of total revenue, these only marginally contributed to the result.
Without currency and acquisition effects (organic), revenue growth of 3.7 % was recorded. In the Wood product group, organic growth of +6.1% was achieved, while the Glass product group recorded an organic decline of –4.0%. The organic growth was particularly supported by the stable renovation business coupled with the further expansion of property and project business and new markets, while new construction activity in residential construction remained at a low level in several core markets. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of –1.2% on the revenue.
EBITDA amounted to CHF 56.3 million in financial year 2025, after CHF 66.3 million in the previous year. The year-on-year development is affected by positive one-time effects in financial year 2024 amounting to CHF 24.6 million, which mostly resulted from the sale of real estate.
In financial year 2025, one-time effects at the EBITDA level amounted to CHF –0.2 million. These resulted from an additional sale of real estate as well as restructuring expenses of the Glass product group and acquisition-related costs. In addition, Arbonia is in the process of selling the roof window manufacturer Skyfens, which is not part of the core business and that remained with Arbonia after the sale of the Windows Division for antitrust reasons and negatively impacted EBITDA by CHF –0.8 million.
After Arbonia turned its focus on the doors business, the company has registered continuous increase in profits. The EBITDA increased by 27% in the first half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024. In the second half of 2025, Arbonia was able to increase its EBITDA by another 20% comparted to the first half of 2025. In particular in the second half of 2025, EBITDA increased by >50% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The EBIT amounted to CHF -2.4 million, after CHF 16.9 million in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT reached CHF 2.8 million1 compared with CHF –6.7 million2 in the previous year.
Cash flow and net debt
At the end of 2025, the net debt of Arbonia amounted to CHF 149 million compared to CHF 357 million in the previous year 2024. The reduction by CHF 208 million is primarily based on the sales revenue of the Climate Division, while acquisition payments and distributions to the shareholders had a detrimental effect.
Divestments
The Board of Directors is proposing Christoph Ganz as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors
Christoph Ganz has been a member of the Group Executive Committee of the internationally active Sika AG for 19 years and heads its largest region, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). With his comprehensive expertise along the value chain in the construction sector coupled with his international management experience, namely in France and USA, he is ideally suited to effectively support the further strategic development of Arbonia.
His profound knowledge in the areas of market and customer orientation, operational excellence, as well as sustainable company management are excellently matched to the business model and strategic alignment of Arbonia.
The Board of Directors is convinced that Christop Ganz will offer valuable contributions based on his entrepreneurial perspective, his management experience and his knowledge of the sector.
Outlook
Arbonia will also further expand its market position in the European doors business in a targeted manner. The focus is on the futher development of the product portfolio, the strengthening of the project business, as well as the consistent focus on customer and project-specific solutions.
Guidance 2026
The mid-term guidance for 2029 remains unchanged (revenue of CHF 820 – 850 million, EBITDA margin of 14 – 15%) but has been expanded to include a free cash flow target of CHF 55 – 65 million in 2029. Arbonia aims to achieve a significant reduction in debt by 2029, driven by positive operating cash flow development.
Detailed reporting can be found in the 2025 Annual Report, in the Management Report, and in the chapters “Letter to Shareholders” and “Sustainability,” available at www.arbonia.com.
__________________________________________________
EBITDA adjusted: CHF 56.5 million (previous year CHF 41.7 million)
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2284234
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2284234 03-March-2026 CET/CEST
