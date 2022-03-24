|
24.03.2022 06:15:15
Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG
|
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10 a.m. CEST
Dear Shareholder,
We are pleased to invite you to the 73rd Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG. Based on the present knowledge of the coronavirus situation, we plan to hold the event as a physical meeting.
The complete annual report for fiscal year 2021, including the compensation report and auditor's reports, is available on the website of the Comet Group. Please use the registration form ('Anmeldung') sent to you by postal service to register for the Shareholder Meeting or to appoint a proxy to represent you.
For this electronic voting, please visit the web page www.gvmanager-live.ch/comet. You will find your personal access code for proxy authorization in the top section of the registration form. Remote electronic voting will be available from March 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. CET to April 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon CEST. Shareholders are entitled to vote if their name appears in the Company's share register as of April 4, 2022.
For the Board of Directors
The Chairman
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
