Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

Comet Holding AG has today invited shareholders to the 74th Annual Shareholder Meeting (AGM) to be held in Berne on April 14, 2023. At the AGM, two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors (BoD). In addition, various amendments to the Articles of Association will be submitted to the AGM for approval, along with other agenda items.

After 11 years in office, Gian-Luca Bona has decided not to stand for re-election for another term. The other BoD members declared their willingness to accept their re-election to the BoD. The current Chairman of the BoD, Heinz Kundert, is also standing for re-election as Chairman.

To better meet the needs of the company in terms of performance and diversity in the future, the BoD proposes the election of Irene Lee and Paul Boudre as new members of the BoD.

Irene Lee has many years of experience in the technology industry and has held leadership positions at numerous semiconductor-related technology companies, including Seagate Technology International and Kulicke & Soffa. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leeds and an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School, in addition to a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Singapore Polytechnic.

Paul Boudre was CEO from 2015 to 2022 (and simultaneously Chairman of the Board from 2015 to 2017) at the international industrial company SOITEC in France. He has decades of expertise in the development and promotion of semiconductor and microprocessor technology. Paul Boudre graduated in chemistry from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Toulouse.

Chairman Heinz Kundert: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Gian-Luca Bona most sincerely for his work. During his 11-year tenure, he helped shape Comet's development into a technology leader in radio frequency and x-ray. With the two nominated members, we are proposing to our shareholders two proven experts who can play a key role in shaping and driving forward the company's focus on the growth markets in Asia and the United States, as well as on the semiconductor industry."

In addition to the extension of the BoD it is planned to strengthen Comet's Executive Committee by a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the person of the current VP Global R&D of the PCT Division, André Grede, and by a Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), for which the search process has been initiated. These changes consider the rapidly increasing demands on the two functions and consistently pursue the long-term development of the Group in our focus markets.

