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Comet Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DNSP / ISIN: CH0360826991

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14.04.2026 13:20:53

Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

14.04.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

A total of 173 shareholders representing around 59.32% of the voting rights were present at the 77th Annual Shareholder Meeting (AGM) of Comet Holding AG in Berne. They approved all the agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors (BoD).

 

Reports, separate and consolidated financial statements, dividend

The AGM approved the 2025 management report, the separate and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, the report on non-financial matters and the reports of the statutory auditor. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the 2025 financial year. The proposed dividend of CHF 0.50 per share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2026.

Re-elections and new elections

The shareholders confirmed the re-election of all members of the BoD, the election of the proposed new members, Anna Peter and Mads Joergensen, as well as the Chairman of the BoD, Benjamin Loh, for a term concluding at the end of the 2027 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The Nomination & Compensation Committee is now composed of the current member Patrick Jany and the newly elected Anna Peter and Benjamin Loh. Anna Peter and Benjamin Loh replaced Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert, who stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Auditors and independent proxy

Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2026. In addition, HütteLAW AG was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the 78th Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2027.

Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors. The fixed compensation of the Executive Committee and its variable compensation for 2025 under the Short-Term Incentive Plan and for 2027 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan were also approved. The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the 2025 compensation report was also accepted in a consultative vote.

Extension of the Capital Band

The AGM also approved the extension of the existing capital band (amendment of the Articles of Association (Art. 3a)) for an additional five years until April 14, 2031.

The next Annual Shareholder Meeting is planned for April 15, 2027, in Berne.

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Communications, Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   
Corporate Calendar  
July 31, 2026 Half-year results 2026
October 20, 2026 Trading Update Q3
   

Comet
Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2308112

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308112  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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