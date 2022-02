Annual UK grocery bill could rise by £180 amid cost of living squeeze

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prices rose 3.8% over the four weeks to 23 January compared with same period in 2021, says KantarThe average annual grocery bill is on track to rise by £180 this year as the UK’s worsening cost of living squeeze continues, according to the consultants Kantar.Grocery prices rose 3.8% over the four weeks to 23 January compared with the same period last year, according to the market research firm. Prices are rising fastest for fresh beef and poultry, savoury snacks, crisps, skincare and cat food but are falling for fresh bacon, vitamins and beer. Continue reading...