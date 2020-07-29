Anomet Medical Introduces Clad Wire That Can Combine up to Three Different Materials for use in Implantable Devices

SHREWSBURY, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products has introduced new custom composite medical clad wire that can combine up to three different materials for use with CRM, neurostimulation, vascular, and related devices.

Anomet Medical Clad Wire can combine up to three materials to meet specific design requirements, performance, and cost criteria; especially where solid wire is limited. Typical configurations for implantable devices include: Platinum-iridium clad tantalum, Platinum clad MP35N®, Silver cored MP35N®, 316LVM clad tantalum, Nitinol clad platinum, and Gold clad nitinol.

Ideally suited for meeting design criteria for corrosion resistance, wear resistance, contact resistance, biocompatibility, radiopacity, strength, conductivity, solderability, formability and more, Anomet Medical Clad Wire has a smooth consistent finish and can be manufactured in sizes from 0.002" to 0.125" O.D. with 2% or more cladding thickness.

Anomet Medical Clad Wire is priced according to configuration and quantity. Samples and price quotations are available upon request.

