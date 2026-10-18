Another BioNTech Cancer Vaccine Just Hit a Major Setback. Is BNTX Stock Still a Buy?

The personalized cancer vaccine landscape is arguably at an inflection point. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the leaders in the space, posted outstanding Phase 3 clinical trial results for one of its candidates, intismeran autogene. That was one of the first-ever major Phase 3 wins for an mRNA-based cancer vaccine. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is another biotech seeking breakthroughs in this field. However, the company has experienced several clinical setbacks in recent months. Should investors stick with BioNTech through these troubles?

First, a little bit of background. BioNTech partnered with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop and market Comirnaty, a leading coronavirus vaccine. Even though the biotech was handsomely rewarded for its efforts, the COVID-19 market is no longer what it once was. Demand for vaccines has decreased significantly, leading to declining sales of Comirnaty. In the second quarter, BioNTech's revenue was 105.6 million euros (about $118.3 million), a decrease of almost 60% compared to the year-ago period. The company posted a net loss per share of 3.24 euros (about $3.63), significantly worse than the 1.60 euros (about $1.79) loss per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

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