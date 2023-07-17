Another expansion of the field of security services

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (hereinafter TKM Group) subsidiary Viking Security AS acquires 100% of the shares of Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts. The transaction will be completed after receiving the necessary approvals from the Estonian Competition Authority and carrying out additional actions. The share capital of Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts is 25 564 euros.

Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts is one of the oldest security companies established in Estonia, which has provided security services since 1994. The company provides manned guarding, patrol and technical surveillance services as well as construction and maintenance of security systems in Harju County. The company’s turnover in 2022 was 727 thousand euros and 31 people work at the company.

In 2022, the turnover of Viking Security AS was 15.1 million euros, which is the third largest market share in Estonia. Areas of activities are the creation of security solutions, the design, construction and maintenance of security systems, manned guarding and technical surveillance services, cash transportation, fire safety services and inventory services.

The acquisition of Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts further strengthens Viking Security AS’ business in different areas of activity. The merging of the companies increases operational capacity and creates positive synergy, enabling to offer even better services to clients. Along with the latest acquisition of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistuse OÜ, the company continues its successful growth.

The transaction cannot be considered as the acquisition of a significant share or as a transaction made with persons connected with issuer within the meaning of the section "Requirements for Issuers" of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange regulations, and does not have a significant impact on the operations of TKM Group. The members of TKM Group’s supervisory board and management board are not personally interested in the transactions in any other way.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: +372 731 5000