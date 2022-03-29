Another Silicon Valley Deployment

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has deployed another K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in Silicon Valley.

Modern commercial real estate (CRE) is managed by technology, and today’s CRE tenants want the latest and greatest security as part of their lease package. Commercial property managers need security strategies like Knightscope that address the ever-evolving nature of today’s threats without sacrificing the convenience and flexibility the workforce demands. A smarter security strategy is one that’s efficient, fast and improves the overall security posture with less investment, and this beautiful white and red K5 ASR is now rising to the call of all relevant stakeholders diligently watching over a Silicon Valley CRE twin-tower office complex.

