Anoto appoints Hans Haywood as interim CFO

Stockholm, 13 October 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) today announces the appointment of Hans Haywood as the interim CFO for the Company.



Mr. Haywood is a non-executive director at Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, and he holds similar leadership positions in various private firms. He is the founder and principal of HKA Capital Advisors which provides management and corporate consulting services. Prior to this, Mr. Haywood was co-CIO of a Swiss based family office/private equity fund where he made active investments in the technology and resource sectors, previously he was a Partner and Senior Portfolio of a multi-strategy hedge-fund. Earlier in his career Mr. Haywood was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the fixed-income trading division. Mr. Haywood holds a Master of Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London.

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

