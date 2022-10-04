Anoto carries out a directed rights issue and the Board of Anoto resolves to call an Extraordinary General Meeting with a proposal for approval of another directed rights issue

Stockholm, 4 October 2022 – The Board of Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") has resolved, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2022, to carry out a directed rights issue. Furthermore, the Board resolves, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, to carry out directed rights issue. Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting with a proposal to approve the Board's decision to carry out a directed rights issue will be published separately.

New issue of units

With regard to the directed rights issue that the Board resolved based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2022, the Board has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by SEK 1,000,000.804698 through issue of a maximum of 1,666,668 ordinary shares. The Board has further resolved, based on the same authorisation, to issue a maximum of 555,556 warrants of series 2022/2023, which entitles the holder to subscribe for a total of 555,556 ordinary shares, whereby the share capital may increase by SEK 333,333.601566 through the use of the issued warrants of series 2022/2023. The new issue of ordinary shares and warrants shall be treated as a decision and implemented by issuing so-called units ("the First New Issue"). A unit consists of three (3) shares and one (1) warrant of series 2022/2023.

The right to subscribe for the new shares and warrants in The First New Issue accrues to a limited number of investors consulted in advance. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to provide the company with working capital and capital to run development projects in a time and cost-effective manner and thereby strengthen the Company's financial flexibility, liquidity and solvency. The subscription price per unit is SEK 1.800000009, corresponding to a subscription price per share of SEK 0.600000003. The warrants are issued free of charge. The issue price has been determined according to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the issuance decision of the First New Issue. One (1) warrant of series 2022/2023 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription of shares in the Company with the support of warrants of series 2022/2023 must take place in accordance with the terms of the warrants during the period on 5 October 2022 up to and including 5 October 2023. The subscription price per share shall be SEK 0.600000003. Through the First New Issue, Anoto will receive approximately SEK 1,000,000 before issue costs. The new issue means a direct dilution effect of approximately 0.7 percent of the share capital after dilution. If all warrants are exercised, the First New Issue entails an additional dilution effect of approx. 0.2 percent of the share capital after dilution. All subscribed units have been allocated.

New issue of units subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting

With regard to the directed new share issue, the Board has resolved, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, to increase the Company's share capital by SEK 2,000,001.609396 through a new issue of a maximum of 3,333,336 ordinary shares. The Board has further resolved, subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, to carry out a new issue of 1,111,112 warrants of series 2022/2023, which entitles to the subscription of a total of 1,111,112 ordinary shares, by which the share capital can increase by SEK 666,667.203132 through the use of the issued warrants of series 2022/2023. The new issue of ordinary shares and warrants shall be treated as a decision and implemented by issuing so-called units ("the Second New Issue"). A unit consists of three (3) shares and one (1) warrant of series 2022/2023.

The new shares and warrants in the Second New Issue may, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only be subscribed for by the Company's Chairman of the Board Jörgen Durban, and the Company’s CEO Joonhee Won. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to provide the company with working capital and capital to operate in a time- and cost-effective manner development projects and thereby strengthen the Company's financial flexibility, liquidity and solvency. The subscription price per unit is SEK 1.800000009, corresponding to a subscription price per share of SEK 0.600000003. The warrants are issued free of charge. The issue price has been determined according to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the decision on the Second New Issue. One (1) warrant of series 2022/2023 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription of shares in the Company with the support of warrants of series 2022/2023 must take place in accordance with the terms of the warrants during the period on 5 October 2022 up to and including 5 October 2023. The subscription price per share shall be SEK 0.600000003. In the event that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves The Second New Issue, the issue will have a direct dilution effect of approximately 1.4 percent of the share capital

after dilution. If all warrants are exercised, the Second New Issue entails a further dilution effect of approximately 0.4 percent of the share capital after dilution. All subscribed units have been allocated.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 4, 2022 at 08:45 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

