26.02.2024 19:30:00
Anoto Group AB (publ) postpones the release of the company’s Q4 report
Anoto Group AB (publ) postpones the release of the company’s year-end report January–December 2023 from 27 February 2024, as earlier communicated, to 29 February 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB
For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
Attachment
