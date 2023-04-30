30.04.2023 20:00:00

Anoto publishes its annual report 2022

Anoto Group AB (publ) today publishes its annual report 2022. The report is available on the Company’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2023 at 20:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

