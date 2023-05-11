Anoto publishes prospectus

On 5 April 2023, Anoto announced that it is in late-stage discussions regarding a potential order of several hundred thousand pens and that the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a directed share issue and a rights issue amounting to in total approximately SEK 40 million in order to finance a timely delivery of pens regarding the potential order and repay outstanding debt. At the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 May 2023 the directed issue and the rights issue was approved.



The prospectus has been prepared in connection with the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of 50 million ordinary shares issued with deviation of from the shareholders’ preferential rights, which have been offered Beof Company Ltd, and due to admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of the 51,247,103 ordinary shares in the forthcoming rights issue as well as on a voluntary basis regarding the offer of shares within the rights issue (the "Prospectus”). The Prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, and is available on Anoto Group’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/financing-documents/. Within a couple of days the Prospectus will also be published in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register, www.fi.se.

This press release was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 6:15 PM CEST on 11 May 2023. This press release constitutes advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) in the prospectus regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Important information

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

