04.07.2024 13:30:00

Anoto publishes the ESEF version of its annual report 2023

Anoto Group AB ("Anoto” or the "Company”) today publishes the ESEF version of its annual report 2023 on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com. It is now available electronically at https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/. The format of the report is xHTML (Extensible Hypertext Markup Language). In accordance with the requirements for ESEF, the primary financial statements have been provided with XBRL tags.

As the ESEF version of the annual report for 2023 is published, the Company’s auditor has issued an updated auditor’s report. Apart from this, there are no differences compared with the annual report for 2023, which was published on April 30, 2024.


For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlsson, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm


About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments


