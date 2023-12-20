Anoto's auditor does not extend the assignment for the final year of the auditor’s term of office

Stockholm, 20 December 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announces today that the Board of Directors of the Company has received notification from the Company's auditor, the auditing company BDO Mälardalen AB ("BDO"), that the auditor will not extend the assignment for the final year of the auditor’s term of office. BDO's last audit during the current term of office will thus be Anoto's Annual Report 2023, after which a new auditor will be elected in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2024.



