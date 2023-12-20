|
20.12.2023 07:30:00
Anoto's auditor does not extend the assignment for the final year of the auditor’s term of office
Stockholm, 20 December 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announces today that the Board of Directors of the Company has received notification from the Company's auditor, the auditing company BDO Mälardalen AB ("BDO"), that the auditor will not extend the assignment for the final year of the auditor’s term of office. BDO's last audit during the current term of office will thus be Anoto's Annual Report 2023, after which a new auditor will be elected in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2024.
About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.
