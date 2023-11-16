Anoto’s CEO continues until the next Extraordinary General Meeting

Stockholm, 16 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") announced on 9 October 2023 that the Company's CEO Joonhee Won is resigning and that his last as CEO of Anoto is 15 November 2023. Since the extraordinary general meeting on 15 November 2023, when a new Board of Directors would be elected, has been postponed until 11 December 2023, the Board has agreed with Joonhee Won that he will continue in his current role as CEO until the extraordinary general meeting on 11 December 2023.



About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

