10.10.2023 08:00:00

Anoto’s Chair of the Board Jörgen Durban resigns

Stockholm, 10 October 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) announces that Jörgen Durban, Chair of the Board of Directors of Anoto, today has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Board member and Chairman of Anoto with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has appointed Dennis Song as the new Chair of the Board.

"I am leaving the Board of Anoto to let the new largest shareholders get proper representation on the Board. I have worked with Anoto for 12 years in total and wish Anoto well in the future and with the new Board and management," says Jörgen Durban.

For further information contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 10 October 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


