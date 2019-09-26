Anritsu Introduces 145 and 170 GHz Spectrum Master™ Ultraportable Spectrum Analyzers to Address Emerging Millimeter-wave Applications

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company has expanded its Spectrum Master MS2760A ultraportable spectrum analyzer series with extended broadband frequency coverage from 9 kHz – 170 GHz, as well as introduced a new series of higher sensitivity models – the Spectrum Master MS2762A - with coverage from 6 GHz to 170 GHz for the most demanding sensitivity requirements. This family of tablet-driven, pocket-sized solutions combines flexibility and portability with best-in-class dynamic range, allowing design and production engineers to perform basic spectrum measurements, such as channel power, occupied bandwidth, adjacent channel power, and harmonic measurements, on CW signals up to 170 GHz. Together, the Spectrum Master MS276xA family of ultraportable spectrum analyzers provides a full suite of cost-efficient verification tools for a growing number of emerging millimeter-wave (mmWave) applications.

High-performance in Small Form Factor

With the addition of two new Spectrum Master MS2760A models and eight introductory Spectrum Master MS2762A instruments, the Spectrum Master MS276xA family of ultraportable spectrum analyzers are direct-connect solutions that offer superior dynamic range of typically 108 dB at 70 GHz. The Spectrum Master MS2762A high sensitivity models have typical DANL as low as -141 dBm from 6 GHz to 90 GHz, covering numerous bands starting from midway through the C band through the E band. Above 90 GHz, typical DANL performance remains superior at -136 dBm to 110 GHz; -129 dBm between 110 and 145 GHz; and -122 dBm between 145 and 170 GHz. This performance allows engineers to see more low-level signals, making the spectrum analyzers well suited for numerous applications, including radio astronomy in the D band.

The lower noise floor allows the Spectrum Master MS276xA family to conduct accurate spectrum mask testing of mmWave, point-to-point radios during production. Amplitude accuracy is typically ±1 dB, which provides engineers with greater measurement confidence and improves overall product performance. With a sweep speed of less than 24 seconds (typical, processor speed dependent) over the full 6 GHz to 170 GHz frequency range, the new models shorten test times.

Compact Size Simplifies Measurements

The ultraportable design enables improved accuracy and sensitivity for mmWave measurements by allowing the USB spectrum analyzers to be connected directly to the device under test (DUT). This eliminates the need for calibrating external mixers or changing setups to view a different frequency band. Removing banded external mixers also simplifies test setup and conducting measurements.

Expanded OTA testing can be conducted with the ultraportable spectrum analyzers, compared to bulky spectrum analyzers or power meters with limited power range. They are also 30% less than the cost of traditional mmWave bench spectrum analyzers.

Remote measurements can be made via USB extenders, making the ultraportable spectrum analyzers well suited for applications in which tests, such as antenna or path loss measurements, are conducted from a distance. Anritsu has designed the Spectrum Master MS276xA 170 GHz ultraportable spectrum analyzers with an advanced GUI that is highly responsive and operates much faster, as well.

The new Spectrum Master MS276xA family provides advantages in many R&D and production applications requiring standard power and CW testing. Among the environments are automotive radar, microwave radios, and mmWave applications above 110 GHz, including object detection radar, radio astronomy, high-resolution military radars and antenna beam pattern testing.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

