Ansafone Contact Centers Welcomes Ben Martorano, new VP of Operations, to the Leadership Team

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Year in full force, Ansafone Contact Centers is pleased to announce Ben Martorano who will take on the role of Vice President of Operations. With multiple locations nationwide, this leading contact center and BPO provider welcomes his leadership and passion for team development. The West Coast headquarters in Santa Ana, CA embraces his fresh direction.

When asked why he chose to join the Ansafone team, Ben pointed to the company's strong reputation in the industry. He noted, "I wanted to be a part of an organization that values its team members, has aggressive growth plans, and excellent leadership where my experience will be an asset."

With over 30 years of call center experience, Ben has worked in multiple capacities from agent to Chief Operating Officer. He has acquired a progressive aptitude for business process mapping and strategic planning. Leadership, organizational change management, and meeting or exceeding client goals are all skills Ben brings to the forefront.

When asked what goals he has in mind for furthering the success of the company, Ben listed "expansion of locations, maximum efficiency while serving client's needs, expanding client base, increasing client satisfaction, and employee development." He said, "I have a strong passion for development of team members."

We are overjoyed to have Ben Martorano, our new Vice President of Operations, to join Ansafone Contact Centers and we look to him to lead all aspects of our operations team. As Ansafone strives to elevate its business, its people and its technology, we are proud to acquire the right people to get us there.

