Ansira Hosts Fourth Annual Client Summit February 26-28, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced that The Channel Effect, its annual client summit, will take place February 26-28, 2024. The event brings together Ansira's client community which spans multiple industries including technology, automotive, financial services & insurance, restaurants, consumer packaged goods, and retail, to learn from industry experts and peers on hot marketing topics, solutions, and best practices.

"We hosted our first Ansira client summit in 2019 with the hopes of both connecting with our clients, but also connecting our clients to each other, giving them the opportunity to experience the work we do across different industry verticals," said Ansira President Andy Arnold. "The results have been truly impactful and inspiring. Each year, we hear from our attendees that learning from marketing peers in other industries has helped them think about challenges and opportunities from different perspectives, and we love that we are able to bring our client stakeholders and teams together to continue to grow and learn from each other."

Ansira supports clients with multiple solutions including Channel Partner Marketing, Local Websites & Marketing, Media & Ad Technology, and CRM & Loyalty, all of which are surrounded by marketing services and proprietary technology. The range of solutions and the constantly evolving marketing landscape means there is content at The Channel Effect that impacts every marketer. The Channel Effect 2024 insightful agenda includes:

Keynote by Technology Strategist and Futurist Crystal Washington on harnessing generative AI for enhanced business performance

Panel sessions on topics from loyalty programs to channel partner marketing, to niche and hyper-local marketing best practices

Breakouts on Empathy in AI and creating a media mix strategy

Lightning rounds that touch on best-in-class email marketing strategies, key website platform features for brand compliance and local relevance, benefits to implementing a preference center, and more

The Channel Effect 2023 took place in February in San Antonio, Texas, and featured speakers from companies including Ciena, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, On Location, Schneider Electric, Sonesta, Sage, Ford, among others.

"Every year, we challenge ourselves to raise the bar for the client summit and 2024 will bring a new level of thought leadership, entertainment, and surprise and delight," said Arnold. "We are proud to have many returning attendees year after year and always look forward to hosting new client teams, so we want to ensure that the investment of time our attendees give to us leaves them with insights they can bring back to their company and incorporate into their careers on a personal level."

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, the leading independent, global marketing technology and services agency with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drive demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 410 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2023, had $95 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

