Answer These 3 Questions to Determine When You Should Start Claiming Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you get older, you get to decide when to claim Social Security retirement benefits. You can start your benefits anytime between ages 62 and 70. There's no requirement that you start collecting benefits once you retire -- it's up to you when to file for them. Your decision will affect your income, as well as your spouse's income, which is why it's important that you make an informed choice. To do that, you'll want to ask yourself these three key questions before making a decision. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading