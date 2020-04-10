ANSWERING THE COVID-19 CALL TO ACTION: SavantX Dataset Search and Analysis Technology Offered at No-Cost to Researchers, Scientists, and Medical Professionals

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, SavantX has deployed a no-cost AI-enabled web application to help medical and research professionals rapidly search, analyze and visualize the CORD-19 dataset to gain deep insight into hidden relationships within the data and answer important questions with no data science experience necessary.

Context: A Call to Action to the Tech Community was made on March 16 by The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19) currently encompasses over 47,000 articles released by a collaboration with the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health, Microsoft, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Allen Institute for AI, and Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). The literature encompasses COVID-19, the Coronavirus group, and SARS-CoV-2.

According to SavantX CEO Ed Heinbockel, "SavantX offers a powerful cloud-based tool kit for researchers working with the CORD-19 dataset to quickly analyze complex data related to COVID-19 and visualize hidden relationships that may otherwise not be recognized without AI. Making this technology available at no cost will hopefully enable researchers and scientists to utilize it immediately in their quest for answers to critically important questions about the COVID-19 pandemic."

The SavantX PRO web application is optimized to use with the CORD-19 Dataset and offers a glimpse into the SavantX PRO enterprise application that encompasses a powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) driven approach. This comprehensive, advanced analytics solution is complete with data visualization tools to aid in revealing hidden relationships in the data. SavantX is offering the SavantX PRO COVID-19 search and discovery tool as a free resource for coronavirus researchers and the medical community-at-large.

SavantX's lineage includes open-source intelligence gathering tools for the US government. The patented technologies that drive SavantX PRO reveal hidden relationships and connect insights across data.

