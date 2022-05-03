|
AnswerNet Acquires 11 Companies in 11 Months
Expands BPO Service Offerings in Energy, Telecom, Nonprofit and Financial Services
WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerNet, a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and global BPO contact center services, announces the completion of 11 call center-related company acquisitions between March 2021 – February 2022.
At the onset of the pandemic in 2020 while many businesses faced stoppages or closures, AnswerNet was called upon to offer various Covid19-related services, including support and assistance with contact tracing, Emergency Rental Assistance Programs (ERAP), state unemployment claims, and others. As the vaccine was introduced, scheduling and other vaccine-related work expanded AnswerNet's Covid/BPO service portfolio further.
As this Covid-related work began to dissipate in 2021, several well-respected companies with strong operations and steady cash flows approached AnswerNet looking to sell their businesses. In the words of Founder & CEO, Gary Pudles, "The time came to make a choice; do we downsize or do we reinvest in the company? We chose the latter, and here we are."
The 11 Acquisitions:
Becoming a Leader in Third-Party Verification and Nonprofit Donor Services
With the purchase of these four leading TPV providers (Calibrus, TPV.com, TrustedTPV, VoiceLog), AnswerNet acquired businesses that have completed 115 million+ verifications and is now the largest provider of third-party verification services in North America.
With the FineLine acquisition, AnswerNet now supports 50+ internationally known nonprofits, including American & Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Doctors without Borders.
Pudles adds, "These acquisitions help us further our story that we started in 1998 as a single-location telephone answering service with roots back to 1929, and have emerged as a global BPO provider who continues to lead by delivering all forms of world-class telecommunications and technology services."
