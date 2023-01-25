25.01.2023 16:30:00

AnswerNet Expands Traditional Answering Service to Include Text Support

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerNet today launched AnswerMyTexts, the first true business text answering service solution. AnswerMyTexts lets business owners handle texts on their business phone number, or have those texts handled by AnswerNet agents. The goal of AnswerMyTexts is to allow businesses to use their answering service for non-voice channels for the first time, and to encourage all businesses to text-enable their business phone lines.

AnswerMyTexts is the 1st text answering provider with on-demand, agents who can respond to texts when business cannot.

AnswerMyTexts, allows the business owner to manage their own texts and leverage support in three ways:

  • Scheduled Answering allows clients to have an easy-scheduling function to set times when agents will answer texts on the business phone number.
  • On-Demand Answering makes agents available anytime – without notice – to handle business texts (such as when the business person has to step away for a meeting or lunch).
  • Overflow Answering enables available agents to respond to any text that goes unanswered for a certain amount of time. 

    • As part of this new service, AnswerMyTexts has created an easy-to-use system to text-enable any landline number in minutes. If a business does not have an existing number, AnswerNet will provide a new one.

    "The use of texting-to-business numbers has been slowed because there has been no solution that allows the business to handle its own texts, or to have a third party handle them when the business is unavailable", said Gary Pudles, CEO of AnswerNet. "With the AnswerMyTexts service, AnswerNet is leading the revolution in helping businesses move seamlessly into text communications."

    Today, statistics show that 9 out of 10 consumers prefer communication with companies via text, which leads to a better customer experience and a higher perceived customer satisfaction. 

    For more information, visit answermytexts.com.

    About AnswerNet
    Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company has over 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Specialty divisions include Agriculture, Nonprofit, Education, Appointment Setting, Energy, and Third-Party Verification. 

    Contact:Melissa DHeilly
    melissa.dheilly@answernet.com
    (816) 808-9101

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/answernet-expands-traditional-answering-service-to-include-text-support-301729844.html

    SOURCE AnswerNet

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen