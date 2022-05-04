+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 23:11:35

Ansys Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $70.99 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $72.40 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $119.24 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $425.08 million from $363.23 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $70.99 Mln. vs. $72.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $425.08 Mln vs. $363.23 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.46 - $1.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: Adj; $450 - $475 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $7.53 - $7.94 Full year revenue guidance: Adj $2005 -$2065 Mln

