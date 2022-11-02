02.11.2022 22:11:17

Ansys Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $96.0 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $85.3 M, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $154.7 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $472.5 M from $441.2 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $96.0 Mln. vs. $85.3 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $472.5 M vs. $441.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $621.8 - $656.8 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.48 - $7.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2,000 - $2,035 Mln

