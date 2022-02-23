23.02.2022 22:50:25

Ansys Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $203.17 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $215.63 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $247.51 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $655.67 million from $623.69 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $203.17 Mln. vs. $215.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.30 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.71 -Revenue (Q4): $655.67 Mln vs. $623.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $395 - $420 Mln

