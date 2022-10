Ant Group lists OceanBase on AWS Marketplace to increase reach

In its effort to make its database services available to customers globally, Alibaba affiliate Ant Group on Thursday said that it had listed its OceanBase Cloud in the AWS Marketplace.Listing the distributed SQL-compatible database will allow AWS customers to access it quicker and address their transactional and operational workloads, the company said.OceanBase, which was made available commercially in 2017, started off as a project in Alibaba in 2010 to replace Oracle and support the massive transactional workloads of Alipay, Alibaba's financial services arm.To read this article in full, please click here