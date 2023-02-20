'Ant-Man' 3 Sees Big Box Office Draw During Industry's Slow Season

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The latest film from Disney and Marvel -- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- suffered no apparent shrinkage, earning $104 million in its opening weekend.That's exceeding the company's projections and bucking a trend that often plagues films released early in the year.Continue reading