ANTEC CONTROLS RELEASES NEW PRESSURE MONITOR LINE, LUME(TM)

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Antec Controls, designer and manufacturer of precision airflow control solutions, has added two new room pressure monitors to their suite of life safety solutions. Lume™ provides precision pressure monitoring in critical spaces and joins the existing Touchscreen Room Pressure Monitor (PMT) in their room pressure monitor product offering.

The Lume™ product line includes models LUME10 and LUME11. Both models in their new single-room pressure monitor line feature customizable room modes, universal outputs, and audible and visual alarms, with LUME11 having added BACnet capabilities.

Lume™ room pressure monitors work with the Antec Controls Differential Pressure Sensor (SDPT) to provide accurate pressure control, while also being compatible with third party analog sensors. The SDPT provides maintenance-free pressure measurement within +/- 0.250 in.w.c.

The addition of Lume™ Room Pressure Monitors provides customers with more flexibility when choosing a pressure monitor for their critical applications, including pharmacies, isolation rooms, operating rooms and other healthcare spaces.

The launch of Lume™ also includes a new software, Lume™ Assistant. Designed to support commissioning, Lume™ assistant allows for easy set-up, downloading of commissioning reports and checking device diagnostics.

For more information on Lume™, visit http://www.anteccontrols.com/products/LUME

About Antec Controls

Since 2011, Antec Controls has been creating high performance airflow control solutions for critical healthcare spaces. Through accurate airflow control and monitoring, Antec Controls' products ensure critical spaces remain properly pressurized, contain airborne particulates and help ensure occupants are safe. To learn more, visit www.anteccontrols.com

SOURCE Antec Controls