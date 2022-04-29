Antengene Announces Latest Clinical Trial Data of ATG-008 (onatasertib) to be presented in the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that an clinical trial abstract related to ATG-008/onatasertib has been selected for presentation in the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (2022 ASCO), taking place from June 3rd to 7th in Chicago, Illinois via in person or virtual attendance.

The abstract highlights initial results of the Phase I/II TORCH-2 study evaluating ATG-008/onatasertib in combination with toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

"Antengene is focused on transforming cancer care. Treatment of patients with advanced tumors and relapsed or resistant disease is a priority for us. We believe that treatment regimens that combine targeted therapies and immune-oncology agents have considerable promise in improving cancer outcomes. Specifically, we believe that the combination of ATG-008 and the PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab, could be useful in the treatment of advanced solid tumors and so we are pleased to share the data from the TORCH-2 study with the oncology community," said Dr. Kevin Lynch, Antengene's Chief Medical Officer.

Details for the Presentation is as follows:

Title: A phase I/II study of onatasertib, a dual TORC1/2 inhibitor, combined with the PD-1 antibody toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors (TORCH-2)

Abstract: 2610

Date & time:

Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Sunday, June 5, 2022, 9:00 PM-12:00 midnight (Beijing Time, GMT+8)

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 23 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010/XPOVIO® in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

