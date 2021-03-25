Antengene Appoints Bo Shan as Chief Scientific Officer

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that Dr. Bo Shan, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), effective March 26, 2021. As the CSO, Dr. Shan will lead the strategic planning and execution for drug discovery, early development, and CMC, and will directly report to Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.

Dr. Shan has nearly 20 years of global pharmaceutical industry experience and has led interdisciplinary teams to deliver multiple IND and NDA programs throughout his career. In his previous role at Antengene as Corporate Vice President, Dr. Shan has been leading the charge for discovery, early development, and CMC teams for the company. During his tenure at Antengene, Dr. Shan has made several remarkable contributions to the company, including assembling a talented team of discovery scientists, identifying and initiating the pre-clinical pipeline of 6 assets, and building the CMC and manufacturing team.

"Antengene has made great progress in recent years, and we will continue to expand our R&D pipeline and product portfolio," said Dr. Bo Shan. "At present, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted priority review for our product ATG-010 (selinexor)'s NDA. I am very honored to grow with Antengene and continue to witness its prosperity."

"Antengene has a rich R&D pipeline, with both in-licensed assets and in-house assets," said Dr. Jay Mei, founder, chairman and CEO of Antengene. "I believe that with the help of Dr. Shan, the R&D team of Antengene will become stronger and more equipped."

Dr. Shan graduated from Aston University in the UK as a PhD in medicinal chemistry.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 12 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward- looking Statement

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.





SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited