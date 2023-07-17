17.07.2023 03:02:08

Antengene : Xpovio Approved In Hong Kong For Relapsed And/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Antengene Corporation Limited said that the Department of Health, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has approved a New Drug Application for Xpovio (selinexor), applicable in combination with dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, two immunomodulatory agents, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

Antengene noted that Xpovio is the world's first oral selective inhibitor of the nuclear export protein (XPO1), with regulatory approvals in 41 countries and regions including the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, the European Union (the 27 member countries including France and Italy), Canada, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, South Korea, mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong KongChina, Singapore, Australia and Northern Ireland.

