08.05.2023 19:31:00

Anterix to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 10, 2023. Tim Gray, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 AM ET which will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.  

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com  

Contacts

Anterix

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-on-may-10-301818484.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

