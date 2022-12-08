Anterix to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 13

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 9:05 AM ET on Tuesday, December 13. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

