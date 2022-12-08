08.12.2022 22:17:00

Anterix to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 13

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 9:05 AM ET on Tuesday, December 13. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.  

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com  

Contacts

Anterix

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-5g-summit-on-december-13-301698777.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu pdvWireless Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu pdvWireless Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen