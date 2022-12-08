|
08.12.2022 22:17:00
Anterix to Present at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 13
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 9:05 AM ET on Tuesday, December 13. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.
Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.
About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com
Contacts
Anterix
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-5g-summit-on-december-13-301698777.html
SOURCE Anterix Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu pdvWireless Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.19
|Ausblick: pdvWireless gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.19
|Ausblick: pdvWireless vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.18
|Ausblick: pdvWireless verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu pdvWireless Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.