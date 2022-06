Antero Corp Drops 7% As Market Stays Negative

(RTTNews) - Colorado-based energy company, Antero Resources Corporation (AR), is trading 7% lower in the early trading session of the Tuesday market, continuing its downtick, despite the company not reporting any stock-specific news to affect the shares. However, the shares are moving in accordance with the movement of the us market which are also not performing well.

The shares recorded their 5-year high earlier last week but since then, the stock has continued on a 6-day losing streak. In the past 6 months, the stock has gained 143% in the market.

Currently, the stock is trading at $40.16, down $2.43 or 5.71% since the previous close at $42.59. The stock opened at $42.88 in the morning. In the 52-week period, the shares have ranged between $10.91 and $48.80 per share.