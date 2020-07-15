Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) ("Antero" or the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13703838. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

