Antero Resources To Buy HG II Energy Midstream For $1.1 Bln, Divest Ohio Utica Shale Assets

(RTTNews) - Antero Resources Corp. (AR), Monday announced an agreement to acquire HG II Energy Midstream Holdings, LLC from HG Energy II, LLC for $1.1 billion in cash.

Concurrently, the company has planned to divest its Ohio Utica Shale assets for $400 million in cash, which is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2026.

The company expects the deal to add approximately 900 MMcf/d of throughput in 2026 and over 400 undeveloped Marcellus locations. Also, the transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Free Cash Flow after dividends by over 15 percent.

In a separate press release, the company shared its plan to acquire all upstream assets of HG II Energy Production Holdings, LLC from HG Energy for $2.8 billion.

The company expects to finance the transaction with borrowings under Antero Midstream's revolving credit facility, proceeds from the Utica Shale divestiture, and/or debt capital markets transactions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, AM is trading at $36.65, down 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.