Antero Midstream Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFVX / ISIN: US03676B1026
|
08.12.2025 14:01:44
Antero Resources To Buy HG II Energy Midstream For $1.1 Bln, Divest Ohio Utica Shale Assets
(RTTNews) - Antero Resources Corp. (AR), Monday announced an agreement to acquire HG II Energy Midstream Holdings, LLC from HG Energy II, LLC for $1.1 billion in cash.
Concurrently, the company has planned to divest its Ohio Utica Shale assets for $400 million in cash, which is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2026.
The company expects the deal to add approximately 900 MMcf/d of throughput in 2026 and over 400 undeveloped Marcellus locations. Also, the transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Free Cash Flow after dividends by over 15 percent.
In a separate press release, the company shared its plan to acquire all upstream assets of HG II Energy Production Holdings, LLC from HG Energy for $2.8 billion.
The company expects to finance the transaction with borrowings under Antero Midstream's revolving credit facility, proceeds from the Utica Shale divestiture, and/or debt capital markets transactions.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
In the pre-market hours, AM is trading at $36.65, down 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
